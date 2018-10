news

A rare sight of a cow with two heads has been confirmed in the Billiri Local Government Area of ​​Gombe State.

In an image the animal is seen lying on the ground both its heads only inches apart. It is not clear if the animal is alive or dead as it appeared motionless when it was captured.

ALSO READ: Mysterious thunder strikes down 22 cows during heavy rainfall

One of the mouths of the cow was wide opened as if to confirm that it no longer had life in it.