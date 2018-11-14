95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was just taking a nap

Pulse.ng logo
95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap

Budh Ram, a resident of Bhaktanwalan Ki Dhani, a rural community in Rajasthan, India had fainted on Saturday afternoon after suffering chest pain.

The integrity of a private medical doctor is currently in doubt after a 95-year-old man he had declared dead woke up during his funeral proceedings, saying he was just taking a nap.

According to odditycentral.com, Budh Ram, a resident of Bhaktanwalan Ki Dhani, a rural community in Rajasthan, India had fainted on Saturday afternoon after suffering chest pain.

Family members of the old man reportedly called a private doctor who declared him dead after examining his body.

Reports say Ram’s family members then called the priest to perform the necessary rites, and men of the family had also shaved their heads as part of rituals to pave the way for his burial.

However, dramatically, as soon as they started pouring cold water over him, Budh Ram started shivering and came back to life, leaving everyone speechless.

His eldest son, Balu Ram is quoted as having told The Times of India that: “The priest had started the rituals and a barber had shaved the heads of the men in the family. We were about to bathe the body as a customary practice before the funeral procession.

 “He started breathing and sat on the bed soon after. When questioned by relatives, he said he had suffered chest pain and decided to sleep it off. It is nothing but a miracle.”

Meanwhile, the family and relatives of the old man reportedly said they were more astonished at how the private doctor who had declared him dead got his license to practice, than the old man’s return to life.

They said if the man had died indeed, it would have imparted their upcoming Diwali festival negatively.

