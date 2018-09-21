70-yr-old man reportedly rapes underage girls

news

A 70-year-old man, Sunday Tugbobo has confessed his role raping underage girls in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The suspect was apprehended following a complaint by John Oru, the father of one of the victims.

According to an IG post, the victims were lured with snacks. Tugbogbo reportedly gave a confession in a statement offered by state police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi.

"He stated further that it was their landlady who caught the suspect right in the act and informed them.



"It was when the landlady was informing them that the other girl who is eight year old also accused the man of having done the same thing to her earlier.



"Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. He also admitted that he lured the two minors to his room with mince pie at different time where he had carnal knowledge of them.

"The two victims have been taken to Ijebu-Ode general hospital for medical examination.”

Many cases of child rape has been common in the news.

Some of the sexual abuse incidents were reportedly carried out by family members and other persons close to the victims.