7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman

The deceased, identified as Luwisa Saah, is said to have fell into uncovered manhole when she went to play with her friends.

A girl, 7, has been found dead in an uncovered manhole at Ashaiman Lebano Zone 5 in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, identified as Luwisa Saah, is said to have fell into uncovered manhole when she went to play with her friends.

Father of the deceased, James Saah, said Luwisa’s slippers were found closer to the uncovered manhole during a search for her.

The family later discovered Luwisa’s dead body in the manhole.

The father also disclosed the case has been reported to the Ashaiman Police for further investigations into his daughter’s death.

The deceased was the firstborn of her parents.

Her body has been deposited at the mortuary awaiting burial.

