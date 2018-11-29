7 practical tips to make you feel safer on your Taxify ride

news

After a long day, all you want is a comfortable and safe ride home. To make your ride experience as pleasant as can be, we take many steps to improve service quality.

From improved driver screenings to a share your ETA function, we’re watching out for you on every ride!

Here’s a snapshot of seven practical tips to make the best out of your Taxify ride:

1. Stay safe before your driver arrives

Stay inside the building or in a safe location until your driver arrives, especially at night. Hanging around on the side of the road with a cellphone in your hand or your valuables at sight can be a risk. Remember, you’ll be notified when your driver arrives, so it’s reasonable to wait inside until then.

2. Double check the driver’s identity

When you are paired with a driver, you can see your driver’s photo, name, current rating, vehicle plate and model on your app. Be sure to cross check the vehicle in front of you against the one on the driver’s profile. If anything doesn’t add up, do not get in and make a report to Taxify via the in-app support tab.

3. Confirm your payment method

Using Taxify, you can choose between cash and card payments. Not to be taken by surprise at any point, make sure you select the preferred payment option before requesting a ride. For example, you shouldn’t pay in cash on a card trip. The payment options can be found from the top left corner, under your profile. You can also see your chosen payment method below your ride price estimate throughout your journey.

4. Keep your loved ones updated

With safety in mind, we have a Share My ETA function that appears on the bottom of the app, right under your driver’s profile. You can share your current trip details with trusted friends and family members during every ride. This makes it easier for loved ones to keep track of your journey and know when you’ve arrived.

5. Forgotten item(s)

Always do a quick scan of your seat and surroundings before exiting the vehicle. Remember, your property is your responsibility. Check that you do not leave any belongings behind at the end of your trip. If you do, here is how you get your items back.

6. Help others have a great ride

You can help your driver better serve other riders like yourself by ensuring that you leave your Taxify clean for the next user. Remember, your driver has only one vehicle and you would like other passengers to have an experience as great as you did.

7. Let us know

Valuing the feedback of our customers is not just a buzzword for us. Your opinion helps us improve the user experience for everyone on the platform. Do report any serious incidents here

Rate. One of the ways we receive your feedback is through ratings after each ride. Remember to always rate your driver- as this helps us assess our service quality.

Report. You can easily send a report via the support platform on the app. Do this by clicking on the profile tab on the left-hand corner and scrolling to 'Ride History' and choosing the appropriate query to send or scrolling to ‘Support’ and under 'Your Conversations' starting a conversation with the team. Remember that you can also send an email to Nigeria@taxify.eu.

