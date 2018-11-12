65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl several times

news

Over the past few months, Pulse has reported multiple cases of sexual assault and defilement of underage girls and even boys. Another day and sadly, it is another defilement issue.

In Safana town, Katsina State, a 65-year old man, Lawal Angala, and an accomplice, Isah Lawal, 19, have been charged to court for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl several times.

According to Punch Metro, Shamsiya Abdullahi reported the incident at the Safana Divisional Police Headquarters, Katsina. She said her daughter was lured to Angala’s house where both men defiled the young girl several times.

Both men have now been charged before the Katsina State Magistrate Court for rape, contrary to section 283 of the Penal Code, and have been remanded in the Katsina Prison until January 14, 2019, when their case is expected to come up for hearing.

However, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado has been granted leave of Court for an extension of time to conclude investigations into the matter.