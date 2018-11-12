Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl SEVERAL TIMES

65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl several times

The man reportedly lured the girl into his room and was reported to the Police by the victim's mother

  • Published: , Refreshed:
65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl SEVERAL TIMES play

65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl SEVERAL TIMES

(ilpopulista)

Over the past few months, Pulse has reported multiple cases of sexual assault and defilement of underage girls and even boys. Another day and sadly, it is another defilement issue.

In Safana town, Katsina State, a 65-year old man, Lawal Angala, and an accomplice, Isah Lawal, 19, have been charged to court for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl several times.

According to Punch Metro, Shamsiya Abdullahi reported the incident at the Safana Divisional Police Headquarters, Katsina. She said her daughter was lured to Angala’s house where both men defiled the young girl several times.

ALSO READ: 13-yr-old girl dies after being allegedly raped by father and son in Benue

Both men have now been charged before the Katsina State Magistrate Court for rape, contrary to section 283 of the Penal Code, and have been remanded in the Katsina Prison until January 14, 2019, when their case is expected to come up for hearing.

However, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado has been granted leave of Court for an extension of time to conclude investigations into the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Related Articles

Nigerian Police murders father of 7 over N100
20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother
Nigerian man confesses that ladies panties are now being sold to ritualists for N200k (Video)
Pulse Blogger [Short Story] The Partner
38-yr-old driver rapes neighbour's 2-yr-old daughter
Pulse Blogger Who are these sexual perverts?
3 things to know about the Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya case
Dismissed soldier rapes 3-yr-old and threatens her mother

Metro

Sokoto CP confirms arrest of 5 mobile policemen over alleged murder
Police re-arraign Badagry prince over alleged fraud
Find out how Togolese cook stabbed Credit Switch boss to death
Find out how Togolese cook 'confessed' to stabbing Credit Switch boss to death
Deadbeat dad publicly beats his wife, child in Ibadan (Video)
Deadbeat dad publicly beats his breadwinner wife and child in Ibadan (Video)
65-yr-old man dies while having sex with a 34-yr-old woman
65-yr-old man dies while having sex with a 34-yr-old woman
X
Advertisement