Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

55 killed in Kasuwan Magani crisis – Police

55 killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna crisis – Police

The State Commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdur-Rahman who disclosed this at a press briefing in Kaduna, said that the police had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the mayhem.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kasuwan Magani crisis in Kaduna state play 55 killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna crisis – Police (Vanguard)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Friday said 55 people were killed in Thursday’s communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdur-Rahman who disclosed this at a press briefing in Kaduna, said that the police had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the mayhem.

Abdul-Rahaman said mobile and conventional policemen, as well as a team of the state joint security operatives, Operation Yaki, despatched to the town had restored normalcy in the area.

According to him, he has also visited the town and engaged youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders in the efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its spread

He noted that the timely imposition of curfew by the Kaduna State Government also helped to douse tension in the area.

The police chief assured that all perpetrators of the mayhem would be brought to book.

Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law, we will not allow lawlessness; we remain committed to saving lives and property of every citizens,” he said.

He appealed to the public to continue to live in peace and assist the command with useful information to track the perpetrators.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a similar crisis in February left more than 10 people dead and hundreds of shops and residences burnt.

A total of 65 people alleged to have been involved in the February crisis were arraigned in court but the case is still pending. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Abubakar Lado Reps set for showdown with IGP over detention of lawmaker
2019 Election Man begins walk from Zaria to Abuja for Atiku Abubakar
Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind closed doors
Herders-Farmers Crisis Fulani people are marginalised in Nigeria, feel abandoned by Buhari - Ribadu
International Peace Day 50 Imams, Pastors pray for peace in Nigeria
2019 Election Atiku’s supporters beg Obasanjo for forgiveness
Herdsmen Crisis Lai Mohammed says killings have reduced, lists security measures taken by government
Edwin Clark I have forgiven those that searched my house
2019 Presidency PDP stops members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki, others

Metro

Flop of the Week: Shomolu, Bariga & Ladi Lak youths take the L
Flop of the Week Shomolu, Bariga and Ladi Lak youths killing for politics and cultism are stupid
MTN Feet N Tricks: The big winners from the African freestyle football championship
MTN Feet N Tricks: The big winners from the African freestyle football championship
Federal Capital Tertiary records Hailstones fall
Federal Capital Tertiary records Hailstones fall
Dr Ibe Kachikwu
Big Win 7: International energy relations and coordination
X
Advertisement