50-yr-old teacher arrested for sexually abusing pupils

In Enugu State, the head teacher of a school, Nathaniel Idoko, has been arrested by the police following allegations that he fingered four pupils in a bush.

Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, a spokesperson for the state police command confirmed this to Punch News.

According to reports, the victims are between the ages of 5 and 6.

“On July 17, 2018, Idoko defiled four schoolchildren in a bush near the migrant school.

“The head teacher, who is now begging for forgiveness and blaming the incident on Satan, allegedly used his fingers on the private parts of four female pupils and inflicted injuries on them.

“One of the victims opened up to her parents, leading to the arrest of the head teacher," Amaraizu tells Punch.

The incident has reportedly caused the suspect to lose respect from his wife who now has him at her mercy.