Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

50-yr-old teacher arrested for sexually abusing pupils

Blames It On Satan 50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush

A school teacher who reportedly used his fingers to sexually abuse four pupils has been arrested by the police.

  • Published:
50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush play

Nathaniel Idoko is reportedly the head teacher at a school in Enugu. He has been accused of sexually abusing pupils who attend his school.

(Punch News)

In Enugu State, the head teacher of a school, Nathaniel Idoko, has been arrested by the police following allegations that he fingered four pupils in a bush.

Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, a spokesperson for the state police command confirmed this to Punch News.

50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush play

A school head teacher blames Satan for sexually abusing four pupils he reportedly fingered in a bush.

(Press)

 

According to reports, the victims are between the ages of 5 and 6.

“On July 17, 2018, Idoko defiled four schoolchildren in a bush near the migrant school.

“The head teacher, who is now begging for forgiveness and blaming the incident on Satan, allegedly used his fingers on the private parts of four female pupils and inflicted injuries on them.

“One of the victims opened up to her parents, leading to the arrest of the head teacher," Amaraizu tells Punch.

50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush play

The alleged sexual abuse has made the suspect an outcast to his wife. He hopes she will forgive him.

(Council Of Europe)

 

ALSO READ: Female teacher beaten to death for scolding student

The incident has reportedly caused the suspect to lose respect from his wife who now has him at her mercy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a...bullet
2 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Homophobia 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8 years
Danuel Drayton 27-year-old man pleads not guilty to killing Tinder date
So Sad Assemblies of God pastor reportedly raped, killed
In The Mood Horny woman holds 12-year-old boy at knifepoint and sexually abuses him
Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for sleeping with her
Small But Mighty 14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman

Metro

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge
Union Bank Students win N3 million in company’s Campus Innovation Challenge
Suspected cultist stabs neighbour to death for calling her shaku-shaku
No Messing Around Suspected cultist stabs neighbour to death for calling her 'shaku-shaku'
Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals
Wicked World How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers
Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother
Sad Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother