5 Things You Totally Missed at MTN Nigeria’s mPulse Planet

It has been a month since the ‘funnest’ event Nigeria has ever seen and we need to relive that day all over again!

What day was that cool? It was the mPulse Launch event and we were living our best lives.

See ehn, MTN Nigeria was not joking when they tagged their latest ‘first-of-its-kind’ web-app, Learn and Shine. It was day of fun and immense amounts of food! So here are the things you missed.

1.The Fun Was Ghen Ghen

No one can have fun like kids, and the young ones at the mPulse planet came ready to have fun to the fullest. School’s out and mPulse put everything they loved in one hall.

2. The Food was Great

We love the fact that it wasn’t the usual rice they had. There were cupcakes, pizza, sandwiches, etcc, and still loads of drinks for the kids to enjoy. And enjoy, they did!

3. Games Extravaganza

The question should be, what kind of games weren’t available. Kids could play life size ludo, live game shows (which had them squealing in joy), video games, etc. The mPulse game zone was everything the kids wanted and even more.

4. They got to see their fave celebs

Chidinma, Maria Okan and other stars were around to ‘ginga’ the kids, and the kids loved every minute of it. We were excited for them too.

5. They got to experience mPulse

Parents and their young ones were excited about the new web-app, that much was obvious. We got to see what the app could do and what we could do with it. So now, the young uns have a place to have fun, learn, be creative all at the touch of a button. A little girl who had gotten her fill in cake was painting #344 (the code of the webapp) in her plat of ice cream cake.

6. Free Wifi

Even for adults, free wifi is everything, and the kids wasted no time in enjoying the benefits of the readily available internet connection. And the best part was that parents could sigh in peace since the wifi was restricted to only kid-friendly content.

We could go on and on about the awesomeness that was wrapped up in that one day, but we have to stop here and not mention the stunning performances from the kids, or the hilarious dancing or the seriously wicked kicks that they were sporting. So we shall stop, lol!

