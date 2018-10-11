Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

5 things to consider before buying a piece of land

5 things to consider before buying a piece of land

Before you buy any land, there are many things to consider in order to avoid buying the wrong land.

  • Published:
play

Are you looking forward to investing in real estate and want to start by buying a piece of land? If your answer is yes, then this article is for you.

Before you buy any land, there are many things to consider in order to avoid buying the wrong land.

Here are five things you'll have to consider before you buy a land.

1. Availability of legal papers

First and foremost, any piece of land you are buying must have its legal papers ready. You must ensure that the land you want to buy is genuinely registered. It is also important you involve a lawyer in the transaction between you and the landowners to avoid problems in the future.

2. The topography of the land

You also have to factor in the physical feature of the land before buying. The land could be flat or sloppy but flat land is the best for whatever you want to do with it. Besides, if the topography of a piece of land is poor, it could cause flooding, which is not good for your building.

3. Security

It is important to consider the security of the area where the land you intend to buy is located. The essence of this is to ensure you are buying a land in an environment where hoodlums will always disturb you.

4. Location of the land

It is also very important to consider the location or the environment of the land when looking forward to buying one. Of course, plots of land in urban areas are more expensive than those in rural communities.

If you are considering lands in rural areas because they are cheap, you will also have to consider the rate of development in the area.

5. The size of the land

Before you buy a piece of land anywhere, make sure the size of the plot or acre is accurate. You can invite a surveyor to help with the measurement if you don't understand how lands are measured.

For a list of lands t=you can buy in your location visit privateproperty.com.ng

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked...bullet
2 The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event...bullet
3 Power Drunk Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump [Video]bullet

Related Articles

25 things to know about the new Multi-Fund structure for pensioners
Paycheque 5 meaningful things you should do with your first salary
5 ways worrying about money can affect your life
Moneywise 25 legit ways to make money online as an undergraduate
Personal Finance 5 reasons you shouldn't lend money to family and friends
Savings Here are things you'll probably go through if you don't save enough
Personal Finance 5 crucial steps you need to take to become financially independent
Personal Finance 3 simple ways to getting out of debt without hating yourself
Savings 5 sneaky ways to save money if you have a plan to buy a house
Emergency Savings 5 reasons you need a fund for the rainy day

Metro

Girl, 11, kidnapped and raped by serial rapist, 26
Child Abuse, Sexual Assault 11-year old girl kidnapped and raped, by a 26-year old serial rapist while walking to school
5 boys drug and film 2 girls while raping them, but walk free
Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer
Kelvin Oduntan shakes up Nigerian special at world class global competition in Berlin
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
X
Advertisement