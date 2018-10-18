Pulse.ng logo
5 reasons we can’t wait for GOtv open week

GOtv Plus subscribers will be spoilt for choice with an all access pass to great entertainment and more sporting action on GOtv MAX just by staying connected.

5 reasons we can’t wait for GOtv open week play

Maximum entertainment is what GOtv is bringing this October with its Open Week to celebrate its anniversary. ALL Active GOtv Plus subscribers will have access to quality entertainment on GOtv MAX channels from Friday, 19 to Friday, 26 October 2018. Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect during the GOtv Open Week:

  • 1. Great TV entertainment at no extra cost: GOtv Plus subscribers will be spoilt for choice with an all access pass to great entertainment and more sporting action on GOtv MAX just by staying connected.

  • 2. MORE football: Football fans are in for a treat with top of the table battles from the Spanish League this weekend on SuperSport Select 4 (channel 34). Real Madrid and Levante lock horns at 12 pm while Barcelona takes on Sevilla on Saturday, 20 October at 7:45 pm.  In addition, the recently launched SuperSport Select 5 (channel 36) will be the home of the Italian league, Serie A.  The highlight fixture in Series A for this weekend is the Derby della Madonnina, featuring Inter Milan vs AC Milan on Sunday, 21 October at 7:30pm.

  • 3. Hit Series: That’s right, you get to enjoy thrilling and exclusive premieres of the best series on FOX (channel 19)!  The hot line-up includes the fifth season of hit drama, Empire starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson on Thursday, 25 October at 7:45 pm. In addition, all walkers get a glimpse of some zombies in the ninth season of The Walking Dead on Monday, 22 October at 7:45 pm. Then, come along for the journey with Star Life (channel 23), the ultimate home of Bollywood entertainment, and enjoy dramas, celebrity dance shows and exciting series such as Waiting for Love every weekday at 8:00pm

  • 4. Latest Urban Celebrity, Music and Entertainment Shows:  BET (channel 21) will keep you glued to your screens for round-the-clock entertainment. Catch the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Saturday, 20 October at 7pm as performers light up the stage and bring you front row to the biggest night in music.

  • 5. Nollywood Movies and TV Series: Movie buffs can look forward to the best traditional and royal themed Nollywood movies and TV series on ROK 2 (channel 17).  Viewers can look forward to shows like Ojukwu which airs Mondays at 7:00pm and Somto airing on Tuesdays at 7:20pm.

With seven additional channels on GOtv Max, customers can look forward to a range of incredible content - and it’s all on US! There is something for everyone and plenty of viewing in store on GOtv. For more information please visit www.gotvafrica.com  and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @GOtvng and on Facebook  www.facebook.com/GOtvNigeria

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
