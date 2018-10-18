5 reasons we can’t wait for GOtv open week

3. Hit Series: That’s right, you get to enjoy thrilling and exclusive premieres of the best series on FOX (channel 19)! The hot line-up includes the fifth season of hit drama, Empire starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson on Thursday, 25 October at 7:45 pm. In addition, all walkers get a glimpse of some zombies in the ninth season of The Walking Dead on Monday, 22 October at 7:45 pm. Then, come along for the journey with Star Life (channel 23), the ultimate home of Bollywood entertainment, and enjoy dramas, celebrity dance shows and exciting series such as Waiting for Love every weekday at 8:00pm