A robbery suspect Tunde Okunola has put his freedom on the line after getting arrested by the police five days after he was released from the Ikoyi Prison.

The 26-year-old was apprehended alongside an accomplice Segun Adigun.

According to many reports they were caught while trying to rob Gift Omini at around early morning at the Marwa Roundabout, Lekki.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

Desperate for mercy

Okunola who already spent six months and two weeks in jail has reportedly told the police that he will never step into Lagos if he is pardoned by the police.

He and his accomplice are alleged to have used a short axe to dispossess Gift Omini of her mobile phone.

“My shout for help attracted the attention of RRS officers at the Roundabout and they chased and arrested them,” Omini is quoted in a post by Lailas News.