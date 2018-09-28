Water had begun to enter a plane which crashed into a lagoon but its occupants were rescued in time to prevent a tragedy.
According to the BBC, the crash which occurred on the morning of Friday, September 28, 2018. This was after an Air Niugini aircraft missed the runway.
36 passengers and 11 flight crew were reportedly removed from the sinking plane through the intervention of local residents who helped them into small vessels.
Water had begun to enter the aircraft before rescuers approached the crash site with 20 boats which were enough to convey the passengers away from the accident scene.