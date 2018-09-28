news

In a lagoon located off the Chuuk International Airport in Micronesia, 47 passengers have been rescued successfully after their plane crashed during a flight from Pohnpei to Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

According to the BBC, the crash which occurred on the morning of Friday, September 28, 2018. This was after an Air Niugini aircraft missed the runway.

36 passengers and 11 flight crew were reportedly removed from the sinking plane through the intervention of local residents who helped them into small vessels.

Water had begun to enter the aircraft before rescuers approached the crash site with 20 boats which were enough to convey the passengers away from the accident scene.