400 homosexuals reconnect to their original nature in Ghana

In Ghana, 400 homosexuals have reconnected to their original form when they registered with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family (NCPHSRFV) for counselling and reformation.

According to reports, the counselling programme with the theme “Exploring the Myths Surrounding the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Rights” will be held at an undisclosed location.

The CEO of the coalition Moses Foh-Amoaning made this known last Thursday at a consultative forum.

“I must say these 400 men and women voluntarily surrendered themselves and registered to undergo counselling after a sexual evangelism programme recently.

"The coalition has, as its strategic objectives, to forcefully articulate the correct position on proper human sexual behaviour, put forward a well-reasoned and informed position against the so-called 'gay rights'," says Moses Foh-Amoaning.

Who is on the Lord's side?

The coalition will be needing traditional rulers, political leaders and other influential persons to partner on the project.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), a legislation is underway to ensure a society free of homosexuals.

"A bill known as ‘Who is on the Lord’s Side’ will then be introduced in Parliament for subsequent passage into law. We will make our punishment corrective instead of punitive," Foh-Amoaning notes in the report.