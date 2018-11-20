Pulse.ng logo
4 INEC workers, a Corper and a 3-yr-old die in car accident

They were returning from a wedding ceremony.

  • Published:
(Wuzup Naija)

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported the death of 18 corps members who died at Mowe. They boarded a night bus from Kaduna to Lagos and they were close.

The stat of reckless driving in Nigeria amidst the documented problems of bad roads is an infamous part of the Nigerian fabric.

This time around, four staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, a Corper and a three-year-old girl have died in an accident on Ajaokuta–Lokoja Road a few days ago. They were returning from Ayingba, Kogi State, where they attended the wedding ceremony of an INEC employee.

ALSO READ: 3 days after DELSU student was declared missing, she is found dead with tongue and breast missing

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Corper was working with INEC. Lokoja, Kogi State as his place of primary assignment and the child belonged to one of the INEC staff. The news was confirmed by the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Kogi State, Mr. Ahmed Biambo,

He said the victims were from the Information and Communication Technology and Account departments of INEC and that their corpses had been deposited at the morgue, Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Efforts to reach the Kogi Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Olusegun Martins to comment on the unfortunate incident proved abortive.

