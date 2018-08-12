34-year-old woman sent 696 text messages to a man

news

A 34-year-old woman from Emmons in Minnesota, United States is in trouble for texting a man 696 times aside stalking him.

In a report by New York Post, the 34-year-old woman has been identified as Katie Christian.

Christian was arrested by police authorities after she violated her no-contact order by a district court barely four months ago.

Aside texting the man - his identity was not disclosed - 696 times, Christian also went ahead to call his phone 10 times, and visited his home 3 times just to have contact with him or his daughter.

It was further reported that a criminal complaint against Christian revealed that she went to the man’s Lake Mills house three times in an attempt to make contact with him.

ALSO READ: How to tackle Facebook bullies and trolls

Christian was arrested with a scheduled arraignment for August 24, 2018 in Forest City after she violated the no-contact order given by the Winnebago County District Court in April 2018.

Charged with talking and other crimes, Christian will be facing the music for her actions at the the Winnebago County District Court again.

Annie Idibia gets nasty on stalker

The wife and mother of two of 2Face Idibia’s kids, Annie Macaulay Idibia has shown that she can get nasty when some funny stalker decides to get on her nerves.

In series of tweets, Annie tells the man off for saying he would love to kiss her.

Trust the Akwa Ibom born actress, she showed that she can give it back to the naughty man and she had the backing of many of her fans.