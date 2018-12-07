30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"

Pulse.ng logo
South African Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"

The matter is now in court.

  • Published:
(Sowetan Live)

Recently, the accounts of sexual molestation given by the victim of South-Africa based Nigerian pastor, Tim Omotosho went viral on the internet. Shortly before then, the Catholic Church had to apologize for its many reported cases of sexual molestation by priests.

Sadly, on Thursday, December 6, 2018, the South-African Pastor of Hands of God International Ministries from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, South Africa faced two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault before a South African magistrate’s court, after he allegedly raped, molested and sexually assaulted a group of boys attending a mission school at his church, training to be pastors themselves.

According to Sowetan Live, one of his victims, now a 19-year-old whom the pastor started abusing when he was 16-years-old told the court that, “It started in 2015 one night when he woke me up while I was sleeping with other boys in another bedroom that we shared as junior pastors.”

“He said God had chosen me to be his (pastor) protector. He ‘anointed’ himself with oil all over his body and started kissing me while I was shocked. He then penetrated me.”

The boy claims he was afraid to tell his parents who also attend the church and love the pastor.

Another boy, who was raped in 2014 and claims he now takes drugs to deal with the trauma told the court that he reported the incident, but nobody believed him, ”I remember the pain I felt when he first raped me, I could not even sit for three days but I kept quiet because he made me believe he was imparting supernatural powers to me as a servant. I am very angry that it’s only now that more guys have come out that I’m believed.

“This broke me and the past four years have been hell seeing him pass by my house after leaving the church.

Another victim claims he was forced by the pastor to give him blow-jobs till he was so traumatized that he ran away.

One of the victims’ mother claims, “I’m angry at myself because I have missed out on three years of my son’s life and [not seeing] the signs that I could have noticed. However, I want justice for all these children that he has been taking advantage of because of our kindness as parents.”

The matter was adjourned till January 25, 2019, for further investigations.

