3 suspects harvest 6-yr-old girl’s kidney for blood money

In Taraba State, three persons have been arrested for slicing open the stomach of a 6-year-old girl, Maimuna Yahaya, who was used for blood money .

Punch News confirms that the suspects Adamu Mohammed, Mrs Umaimatu Tanimu and Abdulahi Abubakar, have been apprehended by the police.

An instruction to remove the kidney of the minor reportedly came from the third suspect Abubakar who notes that the trio will soon be charged to court.

“The suspects are being investigated for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” says ASP David Missal, a spokesperson for the state police command.

According to the police rep, the victim Yahaya was killed with a knife on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

She was reportedly lured to an isolated area where the suspects slaughtered her.