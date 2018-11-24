Pulse.ng logo
3 siblings kidnap church member's daughter to scare her

The police reportedly arrested four suspects while they were digging out a ransom paid for a girl they abducted.

  • Published:
A group of youngsters arrested by the police think they have been framed for kidnapping.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Three siblings have claimed that they kidnapped their church member's daughter just to scare her.

The suspects Joy Ramond, 19, Peace Ramond, 24, and Ayomide Ramond, 16, have been arrested by the police in Ondo State.

They were apprehended alongside an accomplice Akinseye Oluwayomi who is 18 years old.

According to Punch News, the quartet all worship at a church located in Oba-Ile, Akure. They were able to collect a ransom of N720,000 after releasing the victim Jamama on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

But 19-year-old Joy Raymond claims she only intended to scare the 6-year-old girl. She felt the victim was getting too much pampering.

“I have always seen the girl running out of the Kingdom Hall whenever we are having our meeting; that day, I was coming from my workplace and saw her outside the hall around 7pm.

“I asked her where she was going to, and warned her to be careful so as not to be kidnapped.

“I later decided to take her home from where I called the parents to inform them that the girl was with me.

“That particular night I could not reach the parents on phone, but I got them the next morning and the mother came to pick the girl.

“I decided to scare her because I learned that she is the only girl in the family and was being pampered by the parents. I kept her to scare her so as to discourage her from straying," the suspects says in a report by Punch.

In more reports, Joy denies being a party to the ransom reportedly collected and believes she and her siblings might have been framed.

A spokesperson for the police Femi Joseph told Punch News that the four suspects were arrested while digging out a sum of N720,000 paid by Jamama's father.

