3 reasons why TECNO F Series redefines speed, efficiency in smartphone ecosystem

TECNO mobile teamed up with Google earlier this year and launched of TECNO F1, F2. TECNO integrated technology innovation into these new smartphone series, offering newer mobile solutions to consumers.

F series is an Android GO workhouse

The new TECNO F series is powered by Android™ Oreo™ (Go Edition) which is optimized to offer consumers lots of benefits including a smooth and fast experience for their devices. This upgraded feature in the devices will provide new and reimagined Google apps for users including Google Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition) with enhanced data efficiency.

For example, Youtube Go allows you to choose your megabyte video size and quality — between basic quality, standard quality, and high quality — before you watch. So before you click play, you can already know how many megabytes you’ll use and when you’re coming close to the end of your bundle, you can make an informed decision.

Amazing features at an unbeatable price tag

Flaunting a 5 screen display, the F series smartphones are built to enhance users mobile movie and gaming experience. The devices are powered by 1.3 GHz Quad core processor with a storage capacity of 8GB+1GB ROM and RAM. The camera features beautification effect, wide-degree selfie panorama which will enable users to rotate the device from side-to-side and consequently enable them to take stunning wide-angle selfies for stunning images. Amazingly, users get to enjoy this optimum value for a reasonable price tag.

Solid smartphones with impressive designs

When it comes to impressive designs, the TECNO F series smartphones speaks volume with their unibody metallic frame, curvy and sleek design. Users will definitely get to enjoy a phone that feels solid when held and the grippy texture of its rounded edges prevents the phone from falling out of the hand.

The devices are currently available across most African, UAE and Southeast Asia markets with supposed pricing of not more than $85 ( price in different regions is various) .

