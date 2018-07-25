news

I feel like in my past life , I was bitten by the “wedding bug” or was it a “travel bug”?, that must be the only explanation for why I’m always super excited for all things wedding and travel.

I visited a lounge with my girl squad last weekend and I couldn’t help but have nostalgic thoughts of Weddings and Travel after taking one look at these Heineken bottles - Heineken is currently taking folks on a trip to Amsterdam, and I really don’t mind travelling again.

Now back to the purpose of this post, I’m giving you 3 places you probably won’t think to put in mind when looking for the perfect wedding/honeymoon/girlstrip destination and If you’re like me, then this post is for you !

Warsaw, Poland

Poland, an eastern European country on the Baltic Sea is known for its medieval architecture enthrancing lakes, beautiful landscapes and Jewish heritage. The country’s capital Warsaw is known for its varied architecture which reflects the city's long, turbulent history, from Gothic churches and neoclassical palaces to Soviet-era blocks and modern skyscrapers alongside its shopping centres and nightlife. From enjoying the scenery to exploring the adventures together, if you are a lover of history there are tons of things to do and places to visit when in Poland.

What to do while in Poland :

Ride on a horse-drawn carriage at Stare Miasto (Old Town) .

Doughnut lover? Fill your tummy with the delicious pastries at every street corner of Warsaw for as low as 30p.

Try out five types of pierogi and a W-Z or Zygmuntówka cake for dessert.

Visit the Museum of the History of Polish Jews to learn more about poland history

Find a butcher’s shop at the Dollhouse Museum

Experience tasty polish food while dining at Restauracja Polka.

Spend an afternoon shopping at Galeria Mokotów.

Search for Fryderyk Chopin’s heart in the Holy Cross Church

Have a blast jumping on the trampolines on the Vistula Boulevards

See the evening show at the Multimedia Fountain Park

Trinidad & Tobago

Up next is Trinidad & Tobago ,a dual-island Caribbean nation near Venezuela, with distinctive Creole traditions and cuisines. Trinidad’s capital, Port of Spain, is known for its boisterous carnival featuring calypso and soca music, numerous bird species which inhabit sanctuaries such as the Asa Wright Nature Centre. The smaller island of Tobago is known for its beaches and the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve, which shelters hummingbirds.

What to do while in Trinidad and Tobago :

Take a rejuvenating swim at the Nylon Pool or “3 Pools”.

Spend a day as a Birdwatcher at Asa Wright Nature Centre.

Get doused with colored water at the Phagwah (the Festival of Color)

Take a day trip with your bathing suits to the The Argyle Waterfall or the Lure Estate Waterfalls.

Spend your day Horseback riding at the Santa Cruz valley.

Art lover? Visit the Kimme Museum and spend your day at the german artist Luise Kimme’s house.

Watch the sunset over the Pigeon Point Beach.

Have fun with a flare of Carribean food at the Fanatic Kitchen Studio.

Cape Town, South Africa

Up next is South Africa, a country on the southernmost tip of the African continent, marked by several distinct ecosystems. It is popular for its Inland safari destination ,Wildlife areas where the Big Five still reign, beaches, lush winelands around Stellenbosch and Paarl, craggy cliffs at the Cape of Good Hope, forest and lagoons along the Garden Route, and the city of Cape Town, beneath flat-topped Table Mountain.

What to do while in South Africa

Take in Cape Town’s stunning landscapes in Table Mountain National Park.

Spend a day with an African penguin colony at Boulder’s Beach.

Enjoy a rooftop dining at Pot Luck Club.

Spend a day taking cooking classes at Faldela Tolker’s lilac-coloured house.

Visit the Big Five – elephants, rhinos, lions, leopards, and buffalos at the Kruger National Park or Thornybush.

Visit the Môreson and Haute Cabrière vineyards to experience wine tasting at its best.

Enjoy a lively beach escape while sitting out at one of Camp’s Bay waterfront restaurant Paranga.

Take a trip to Robben Island to learn more about Nelson Mandela and more South African History.

Start a fishing adventure at Hout Bay.

Soak up the Sun at Dolphin’s beach.

Treat yourself to a day at the Twelve Apostles Spa

There you have it! Thank me later.

This is a featured post