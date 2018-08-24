Pulse.ng logo
3 persons burnt to death in accident caused by overspeeding

Tragic 3 persons burnt to death in accident caused by overspeeding

The FRSC blames overspeeding for the deaths of three persons burnt alive in an accident in Kogi state.

  • Published:
3 persons burnt to death in accident caused by overspeeding play

A group of people stroll down a road to catch a glimpse of an accident where three persons were reportedly burnt alive.

(PM News Nigeria)

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, three persons have been burnt to death in an accident in Kogi State reportedly caused by overspeeding.

The vehicles involved in the accident include "a Toyota Carina, a Scania truck and Mack tanker," confirms a report by Punch News.

3 persons burnt to death in accident caused by overspeeding play

Smoke covers a highway where three persons were killed yesterday.

(ionigeria)

 

It adds that the incident occurred on the Zariagi-Lokoja highway.

“The deceased were burnt alongside the vehicles, while the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja,” says Bisi Kazeem, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

3 persons burnt to death in accident caused by overspeeding play

A FRSC officer offers help to an accident victim.

(Daily Trust)

 

Residents of the community where the accident happened reportedly rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of the tragic incident.

