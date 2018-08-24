3 persons burnt to death in accident caused by overspeeding

news

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, three persons have been burnt to death in an accident in Kogi State reportedly caused by overspeeding.

The vehicles involved in the accident include "a Toyota Carina, a Scania truck and Mack tanker," confirms a report by Punch News.

It adds that the incident occurred on the Zariagi-Lokoja highway.

“The deceased were burnt alongside the vehicles, while the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja,” says Bisi Kazeem, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Residents of the community where the accident happened reportedly rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of the tragic incident.