29-year-old man kills himself after lover refused to elope

The police narrated how the deceased visited his girlfriend and proposed that she elopes with him but she refused and he hung himself.

A 29-year-old man has killed himself after his lover refused to elope with him.

The deceased, whose body was found hanging near a footpath, has been identified as Shupikai Chikuvira, a Zimbabwean from Mashonaland East.

According to a report by Bulawayo 24, Chikuvira’s lifeless body was found in Mutawatawa, Zimbabwe, by villagers.

Confirming the death of Chikuvira, the police narrated how the deceased visited his girlfriend, on August 4, 2018 and proposed that she elopes with him.

It was further reported that the lady had turned down Chikuvira's proposal.

Her reasons for turning Chikuvira's proposal down, according to the report, is because her parents are yet to approve of their relationship.

Following his girlfriend's refusal to elope with him, the late Chikuvira had reportedly left the scene threatening to commit suicide after which his lifeless body was later found hanging from a tree.

Speaking on the incident, the acting spokesperson of Mashonaland East provincial police, Inspector Tendai Mwanza, said, “We are investigating the case of a man who hanged himself in Mutawatawa on August 4 after he allegedly had a misunderstanding with his lover. We urge people to exercise restraint and solve their misunderstandings amicably. It is, therefore, regrettable that a life was lost.

ALSO READ: 65-year-old found not guilty of killing lover with manhood

Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat

Until a court gave a verdict restraining an abusive boyfriend from her, Molly Cunliffe, a personal care assistant from Bolton, Greater Manchester, had an issue with the lover who wants her to stay off Snapchat.

According to the UK Telegraph, the abuse she suffered happened in about a month of dating the boyfriend Matthew Bailey who has been jailed for psychological abuse.

The convict who is 24 years old is to spend six months in jail.

He reportedly ordered her to not to exchange messages with heterosexual men on Facebook and Instagram.

