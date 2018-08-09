29-year-old man kills himself after lover refused to elope

news

A 29-year-old man has killed himself after his lover refused to elope with him.

The deceased, whose body was found hanging near a footpath, has been identified as Shupikai Chikuvira, a Zimbabwean from Mashonaland East.

According to a report by Bulawayo 24, Chikuvira’s lifeless body was found in Mutawatawa, Zimbabwe, by villagers.

Confirming the death of Chikuvira, the police narrated how the deceased visited his girlfriend, on August 4, 2018 and proposed that she elopes with him.

It was further reported that the lady had turned down Chikuvira's proposal.

Her reasons for turning Chikuvira's proposal down, according to the report, is because her parents are yet to approve of their relationship.

Following his girlfriend's refusal to elope with him, the late Chikuvira had reportedly left the scene threatening to commit suicide after which his lifeless body was later found hanging from a tree.

Speaking on the incident, the acting spokesperson of Mashonaland East provincial police, Inspector Tendai Mwanza, said, “We are investigating the case of a man who hanged himself in Mutawatawa on August 4 after he allegedly had a misunderstanding with his lover. We urge people to exercise restraint and solve their misunderstandings amicably. It is, therefore, regrettable that a life was lost.”

