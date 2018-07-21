news

27-year-old Emmanuel Eghaghe, is on the run after he allegedly killed his mum for failing to give him N20,000.

Punch reports that Eghaghe had beaten his 61-year-old mother, Helen, to death when she refused to oblige his request of N20,000 as pocket money.

The incident occurred on on July 6, 2018 at Jinadu Street, Ajangbadi, Lagos State, where the late Helen had a shop.

An eyewitness account on how Eghaghe beat mum to death

Eghaghe had reportedly visited the 61-year-old Helen to request for the sum of N20,000 as pocket money but got his request turned down.

Helen's refusal saw Eghaghe reportedly resorting to violence during which he slammed his mum's head on the wall while he was struggling to get the money from her.

During the struggle, Helen was said to have sustained an injury in the head and as soon as Eghaghe saw blood spilling from his mum's head, he fled the scene.

The eyewitness said, “The sister of the suspect has a hotel in the community. He gave their mother a room in the hotel. She also opened a shop for the woman in front of the hotel. On that day, the suspect approached his mother and asked her to give him N20,000 pocket money.

“The woman said she did not have that kind of money. He pushed her to the wall and broke her head in the process. There were bloodstains everywhere and the woman eventually died in a hospital. He ran away immediately and has yet to be found. His sister was abroad and she was planning to relocate him there. A resident informed the woman’s brother and he travelled to Lagos from Benin. I was surprised why a child would do such a cruel thing to his mother.”

Police confirms the death of Eghaghe's mum

It was also reported that the incident was formally reported to the police at the Ajangbadi Police Division.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, noting that the command had launched a manhunt for the suspect.

He said, “The police got a report that the suspect hit his mother’s head against the wall in an attempt to get money from her forcefully. As a result, she became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She gave up the ghost at the hospital.

“The suspect is now at large. Detectives visited the scene and deposited the corpse at the Isolo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy. A manhunt for the suspect is being intensified.”