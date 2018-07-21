Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

27-year-old man kills mum for failing to give him N20,000

Cruel Child 27-year-old man absconds after killing mum for not giving him N20,000

Eghaghe had beaten his 61-year-old mother, Helen, to death when she refused to oblige his request of N20,000 as pocket money.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
27-year-old man kills mum for failing to give him N20,000 play

Eghaghe had beaten his 61-year-old mother, Helen, to death when she refused to oblige his request of N20,000 as pocket money.

(Punch)

27-year-old Emmanuel Eghaghe, is on the run after he allegedly killed his mum for failing to give him N20,000.

Punch reports that Eghaghe had beaten his 61-year-old mother, Helen, to death when she refused to oblige his request of N20,000 as pocket money.

The incident occurred on on July 6, 2018 at Jinadu Street, Ajangbadi, Lagos State, where the late Helen had a shop.

An eyewitness account on how Eghaghe beat mum to death

Eghaghe had reportedly visited the 61-year-old Helen to request for the sum of N20,000 as pocket money but got his request turned down.

Helen's refusal saw Eghaghe reportedly resorting to violence during which he slammed his mum's head on the wall while he was struggling to get the money from her.

During the struggle, Helen was said to have sustained an injury in the head and as soon as Eghaghe saw blood spilling from his mum's head, he fled the scene.

The eyewitness said, “The sister of the suspect has a hotel in the community. He gave their mother a room in the hotel. She also opened a shop for the woman in front of the hotel. On that day, the suspect approached his mother and asked her to give him N20,000 pocket money.

“The woman said she did not have that kind of money. He pushed her to the wall and broke her head in the process. There were bloodstains everywhere and the woman eventually died in a hospital. He ran away immediately and has yet to be found. His sister was abroad and she was planning to relocate him there. A resident informed the woman’s brother and he travelled to Lagos from Benin. I was surprised why a child would do such a cruel thing to his mother.”

Police confirms the death of Eghaghe's mum

It was also reported that the incident was formally reported to the police at the Ajangbadi Police Division.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, noting that the command had launched a manhunt for the suspect.

He said, “The police got a report that the suspect hit his mother’s head against the wall in an attempt to get money from her forcefully. As a result, she became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She gave up the ghost at the hospital.

“The suspect is now at large. Detectives visited the scene and deposited the corpse at the Isolo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy. A manhunt for the suspect is being intensified.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sexy Criminal Prison beauty queen sentenced to death 2 years after...bullet
2 Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children...bullet
3 SoftTalk Messenger Japan-based Nigerian developer to Unveil...bullet

Related Articles

Spiritual Attack Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle
What A Child! Drunk man beats his mum to coma for no reason
Greed Father butchers first son over land in Anambra
Spiritual Attack Woman attacked with needle in dream wakes up blind
Evil Husband Man kills wife in front of their 6 weeks old baby
Heartbreak OOU student accused of joining cult has caused mum to faint
Life Of Problem Delay in pension payment sends retiree to depression and stroke
Tragedy 60-yr-old man burnt to crisp while cooking breakfast
Mother's Prayers Answered Mum who works as a cleaner helps son get job, but he is now her boss
Back To Senses Woman locked in 18 yrs marriage 'juju' finds escape route in court

Metro

Armed robber - Illustrative photo
In Jigawa Suspected robber shoots 58yr-old man
Teenager stabs young lover to death over cheating allegation
Jealous Rage Teenager stabs young lover to death over cheating allegation
Murphy McCarthy ft. Network & Clev - 'Money'
New Video Murphy McCarthy ft. Network & Clev - 'Money'
My wife wants me back after I won N5million Western lotto
Western Lotto She rejected me while I was poor, now she wants to return…