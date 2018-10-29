24th NES summit: The beginning of a prosperous Nigeria

news

The path to breaking the vicious circle of poverty continued on Day 2 of the Nigerian Economic Summit held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday. Participants at the summit had the opportunity to continue discussions centered on fast-tracking the development of the country.

The breakfast sessions had various topics centered on Breaking the Financial Inclusion Barrier, Education to Employment: Mind the Gap, and Financing Off-Grid Energy Projects and Launch of the Mini-Grid Investment Report.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and other discussants gave an insight during their session on Sustainable Economic Opportunities: Ending the Vicious Cycle. During this session, salient points that were raised include the commitment of government to improve investor confidence in Nigeria, regardless of the outcomes of upcoming elections; enabling as much of the population as possible to be involved in Nigeria’s financial system – saving and accessing finances; addressing the population growth rate and its implications for sustainable growth for the nation.

At one of the parallel roundtables tagged “Empowering Africa’s Youth for the Future” which was chaired by Mr. Jim Ovia, speakers from across Africa set the agenda for the use of technology to unraveling the wealth embedded in the continent. Participants brainstormed on smart education, entrepreneurship amongst other sectors.

Also, this year, a new set of winners emerged from the second edition of the Start-Up pitch events. The winners are Gero Care, with Cold Hubs as the 1st Runner-Up, Nicademia as the 2nd Runner-Up, and Jand2Gidi as the 3rd Runner-Up.

The summit has shown that Nigerians need to change their perspective so that the nation can prosper as a whole. The action points include holding leaders accountable for outcome; empower Nigerians to prosper and to become custodians of our institutions and to mine the valuable untapped resource of the country which is her people.

Here are more pictures from the summit;

This is a featured post