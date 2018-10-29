Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

24th NES summit: The beginning of a prosperous Nigeria

24th NES summit: The beginning of a prosperous Nigeria

The breakfast sessions had various topics centered on Breaking the Financial Inclusion Barrier, Education to Employment: Mind the Gap, and Financing Off-Grid Energy Projects and Launch of the Mini-Grid Investment Report.

  • Published:
play

The path to breaking the vicious circle of poverty continued on Day 2 of the Nigerian Economic Summit held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday. Participants at the summit had the opportunity to continue discussions centered on fast-tracking the development of the country.

The breakfast sessions had various topics centered on Breaking the Financial Inclusion Barrier, Education to Employment: Mind the Gap, and Financing Off-Grid Energy Projects and Launch of the Mini-Grid Investment Report.

play

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and other discussants gave an insight during their session on Sustainable Economic Opportunities: Ending the Vicious Cycle. During this session, salient points that were raised include the commitment of government to improve investor confidence in Nigeria, regardless of the outcomes of upcoming elections; enabling as much of the population as possible to be involved in Nigeria’s financial system – saving and accessing finances; addressing the population growth rate and its implications for sustainable growth for the nation.

play

At one of the parallel roundtables tagged “Empowering Africa’s Youth for the Future” which was chaired by Mr. Jim Ovia, speakers from across Africa set the agenda for the use of technology to unraveling the wealth embedded in the continent. Participants brainstormed on smart education, entrepreneurship amongst other sectors.

play

Also, this year, a new set of winners emerged from the second edition of the Start-Up pitch events. The winners are Gero Care, with Cold Hubs as the 1st Runner-Up, Nicademia as the 2nd Runner-Up, and Jand2Gidi as the 3rd Runner-Up.

play

The summit has shown that Nigerians need to change their perspective so that the nation can prosper as a whole. The action points include holding leaders accountable for outcome; empower Nigerians to prosper and to become custodians of our institutions and to mine the valuable untapped resource of the country which is her people.

Here are more pictures from the summit;

play
play
play
play
play

 

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companiesbullet
2 Catholic priest reportedly shamed for having fun with his staffbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Aftermath of the Aba Women’s Riot: Where are the women?
3 reasons why TECNO F Series redefines speed, efficiency in smartphone ecosystem
Procter and Gamble, Kebbi State Government partner to empower women
FCMB opens ultra-modern branch in Karu, Nasarawa state
24th NES Summit: Nigeria commences its journey to prosperity
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
Guinness Nigeria Plc reports Q1 F19 results
She Is: A special women's breakfast meeting
KFC is about to make your Wednesdays a lot more exciting!
Africa's largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference

Metro

We have not released Anita Akapson’s alleged killer – Police
Anita Akapson’s alleged killer still in detention – Police
Kizz Daniel continues hot streak with Heineken “Live Your Music” experience
Kizz Daniel continues hot streak with Heineken “Live Your Music” experience
Good Samaritan customer takes family from poverty to US luxury
How a good Samaritan took a family from extreme poverty and homelessness to US luxury
Africa's largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference
Africa's largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference
X
Advertisement