23-year old man robs and kills 75-year old ex-banker over 3k

23-year old man robs and kills 75-year old ex-banker over 3k

The suspect confessed that the deceased was like a father to him, but he killed the deceased because he saw his face.

The suspect, Olatunji Julius said he did not intend to kill Pa Durojaiye

The suspect, Olatunji Julius said he did not intend to kill Pa Durojaiye

A 23-year old hair stylist named Olatunji Julius has killed a 75-year old ex-banker, Pa Ojo Isaac Durojaiye. Before killing the old man, he robbed him of a recharge card, 25 liters of red oil and N3,000 in cash.

The incident occurred at Imesi-Ile in Obokun local government area of Osun state.

During the customary parade of criminals by members of the Osun State Police Command, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed that upon committing the offence, Olatunji fled to Ekiti State where he was apprehended.

Adeoye also confirmed that Olatunji had confessed his crimes.

After his arrest, Olatunji told Daily Trust that he indeed stole a recharge card, 25 liters of red oil and N3,000 in cash from the late Pa Durojaiye, but did not intend to kill Pa Durojaiye who was a father to him (Olatunji). He said he only killed the old man because he saw his face.

Olatunji says, “That man was like a father to me. In fact, I can even say that he was my father. He was nice to me. I robbed him that day and took his money. He was selling recharge cards and I stole N3, 000 and recharge card of N3,000. I also stole his red oil which is 25 liters.

“I didn’t plan to kill him. I have no reason to kill him but I killed him because he saw my face and he knew that I was the one. Since he recognised me, I cannot just leave him. That was why I killed him so that I will not be caught.”

Olatunji's case has since been referred to a court of competent jurisdiction.

