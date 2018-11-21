Pulse.ng logo
21-yr-old mother kills her newborn baby

Her motive remains unknown.

  • Published:
(Premium Times)

When we thought killing your infant step-daughter was insane, but news has broken that a 21- year-old mother, Sandra Dimbo, has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command for allegedly killing her newborn baby.

Dimbo, a resident of Royal Lodge Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, killed the infant after birth. Her motive, however, remains unknown.

According to the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, the suspect killed the baby before her neighbours got to the scene. The police spokesperson added, “The hitherto serene environment of the Royal Lodge located at Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State turned sour as the report of a mother killing her baby got into the ears of residents, which threw them into a sorrowful mood.

“It was, however, gathered that the mother of the late baby, identified as one Sandra Chisom Dimbo of about 21 years, an occupant of the Royal Lodge, gave birth to the baby on November 17, 2018 and allegedly killed her shortly inside her room before the arrival of neighbours, who had forced themselves into her room after the alleged dastardly act.

“It was further gathered that on that fateful day, the cry of a baby was heard from Sandras’ room, which attracted neighbours to her room, but they could not gain access until they forced themselves in, only to discover that the mother had killed the baby she gave birth to.

“A full-scale investigation has commenced into the incident just as Sandra is helping the police operatives. The operatives have also recovered the remains of the baby.”

Amaraizu also says Dimbo was already cooperating with the police in the investigation.

