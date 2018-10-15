2018 Bloggers Summit: Bringing Nigerian bloggers together

news

There is no doubt that the Internet and particularly social media has revolutionized the way news, views and opinions are consumed in our society today. Coming on the heel of this revolution is the advent of fake news and hate speeches. A challenge that can only be addressed by educating those who need to know the impact of these twin evils on building a useful and responsible Internet.

There is no doubt that bloggers are becoming prominent and influential in the society. Considering the number of bloggers in Nigeria and the need to create a healthy atmosphere for their creativity to blossom in the blogging sphere, NiRA has identified the need to bring bloggers together to assist them with relevant strategies and opportunities to responsibly push up their value propositions to the society and maximize their talents.

It is therefore not out of place, to also give potential bloggers and existing bloggers the opportunity to interact, develop and improve not only their blogging skills but also their business management skills. Welcome the NIRA bloggers’ summit.

The 2018 NiRA Bloggers Summit is a one-day gathering of Nigerian bloggers. The Summit is aimed at bringing together the blogging community and stakeholders in Nigeria to learn, network, and cultivate their presence in the online community. There would be educational sessions, brand events, influencer interactions, and sessions on monetizing blogs, working with brands as a senior influencer and discussions on other topical issues such as legal impact of online payment, blogging about the society and individuals, etc.

The maiden event is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 18th of October 2018 at 8 Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Iponri, Lagos State. Interested participants are kindly requested to register via the link https://nira.org.ng/blogger . Since this is a community event, the door is open for other stakeholders and sponsors who want to be a part of the Summit. There will be opportunities to take on booths, to exhibit products and services. If you are interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the summit, please email admin@nira.org.ng. We look forward to your participation in the event.

