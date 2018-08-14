news

Twenty entries have made it through the final stage of GTBank’s #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge, during which members of the public voted on social media for social innovations with the best potential to uplift local communities.

The individuals behind each of the twenty entries will now receive up to N1 million in funding to execute their community development project.

Organized by GTBank as part of its efforts to uplift local communities across the country, the #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge offered Nigerians on Social Media the opportunity to get up to N1 million in funding if they proposed innovative ideas with the potential to add real value to their communities. Within 2 weeks, the Challenge received more than 400 entries.

After preliminary assessments based on the relevance, unique impact and feasibility of the project ideas, the entries were trimmed to 40 by a panel of judges made up of CSR experts and Social Innovators.

The final stage of the #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge was decided by members of the public who selected the top twenty entries by “liking” their favourite community development projects on GTBank’s Instagram account. Below is the list of the top 20 entries.

To know more about the #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge, simply follow GTBank’s Instagram Account on Instagram.com/gtbank

This is a featured post