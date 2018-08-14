Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

20 winners emerge in GTBank’s #SimpleChangeBigImpact challenge

GTBank 20 winners emerge in bank’s #SimpleChangeBigImpact challenge

The individuals behind each of the twenty entries will now receive up to N1 million in funding to execute their community development project.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Twenty entries have made it through the final stage of GTBank’s #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge, during which members of the public voted on social media for social innovations with the best potential to uplift local communities.

The individuals behind each of the twenty entries will now receive up to N1 million in funding to execute their community development project.

Organized by GTBank as part of its efforts to uplift local communities across the country, the #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge offered Nigerians on Social Media the opportunity to get up to N1 million in funding if they proposed innovative ideas with the potential to add real value to their communities. Within 2 weeks, the Challenge received more than 400 entries.

play

 

After preliminary assessments based on the relevance, unique impact and feasibility of the project ideas, the entries were trimmed to 40 by a panel of judges made up of CSR experts and Social Innovators. 

The final stage of the #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge was decided by members of the public who selected the top twenty entries by “liking” their favourite community development projects on GTBank’s Instagram account. Below is the list of the top 20 entries.

To know more about the #SimpleChangeBigImpact Challenge, simply follow GTBank’s Instagram Account on Instagram.com/gtbank

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Uncommon Stalker 34-year-old woman sent 696 text messages to a manbullet
3 Google 5 things you should never look for on this search enginebullet

Related Articles

Finance These are some of the highest paid bank CEOs in Nigeria
Tech Nigerian payment tech firm, Flutterwave, gets CBN approval to add USSD to its payment solutions
Innoson Vs Gtbank Innocent Chukwuma challenges latest Appeal Court ruling
Finance Nigeria's Wema Bank made N1.5 billion profit in 6 months on the success of its digital bank, ALAT
#SimpleChangeBigImpact GTBank launches social impact challenge, aims to fund community development projects nationwide
Annual Autism Conference GTBank rallies support for children with autism
Finance 5 Nigerian banks make it to the list of top 1,000 global banks, here they are
Social Media Journalism The worrisome trend and the impact on legitimate business concerns
Pulse Blogger Why we need more illiterates
Tech Three Nigerian banks introduce WhatsApp banking

Metro

Fake NEPA staff soaked in their blood after robbing old woman
Dangerous Crooks Fake NEPA staff soaked in their blood after robbing old woman
Infinix Mobility Phone brand, Trace Naija bring the most anticipated event of the year to your city
Nigerian kitchen tips and tricks you have to try
Street Cred Response of Europeans, other nationals to Nigerian jollof rice “overwhelming”, says Food vendor
Infinix Mobility Company unveils Hot S3X; 1st and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera in Africa