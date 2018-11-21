news

Fathers and Grandfathers raping and impregnating their own blood is bad enough a discussion on incest, but a father who actually goes a step further to give his own 2-year-old daughter a sexually transmitted disease is another level.

That is the case of one Peter Adida who was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter in the Badore area of Ajah and infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease.

On Tuesday, November 20, 2018 statement, Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said that a medical report had confirmed that the 2-year — old was penetrated and infected with a sexually transmitted disease.

Oti said, “The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Langbasa Police Station, SP Ada Okafor, on Saturday, November 11, 2018, arrested Peter Adida of №9 Oyetayo Olafisoye Street, Westwood Estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter.

“Preliminary medical report indicated that there was penetration and that the baby was infected. When questioned by the female officer on who did it, the baby pointed at her father and was able to describe various sex positions with the dad.

“The Commissioner of a Police, Lagos state, Edgal Imohimi, has directed that the matter betransferred to the gender section for further investigation. He admonishes parents and guardians to watch their children closely as predators are on the increase.”

Oti then added that the Gender Section Unit of the command of the Lagos State Police command has been directed by the state Commissioner of Police to conduct further investigation into the matter.