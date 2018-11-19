2-yr-old found dead with 'organ' missing

news

Pulse has reported instances of child tragedies over the past two months. They seemed to be drying up when news surfaced that a two-year-old was missing on Friday.

Yesterday, Sunday, November 18, 2018, the boy’s parents and a search party found his corpse in Abraka, Delta State beside a transformer with his manhood missing.

The Daily Post reports that his father Johnson Oghenevo said he had been kidnapped while playing outside their room in Abraka, Delta State.

ALSO READ: 2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside

He further says, “The child was playing outside our room during nightfall and as at the time we wanted to bath him he was nowhere to be found, we raised the alarm and reported to the police that same evening and we all started looking for our two-year-old child until the following day which is Saturday and found him dead very close to a transformer on UmonoStreet around Abraka old road.”

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mustafa Muhammed was reported by Daily Post as saying, “The police have taken a fresh statement from the parents based on the conflicting statement they gave earlier, the police have discovered the body of the child with blood stains and his genital organ removed, the police will bring the culprits to book, no arrest made yet.”

CP Muhammed further reveals that investigations are still ongoing.