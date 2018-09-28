Two teenagers have been slammed with charges for an alleged assault on their friend. The latter reportedly sustained injuries on her breast following the attack.
The accused in a report by Punch News also flogged the victim with a cane, causing her to sustain injuries on her mouth, neck and hand.
As a result, the pair who denied attacking Oyinkansola with a blade has been slammed with two counts of assault.
A judge who presided over the case has granted the accused bail opportunities in the sum of N50,000 each. They are to re-appear in court on Thursday, October 4, 2018.