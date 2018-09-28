Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

2 teenagers beat up their friend and cut her breast with a blade

Terror Squad 2 teenagers reportedly beat up their friend and cut her breast with a blade

Two teenagers have been slammed with charges for an alleged assault on their friend. The latter reportedly sustained injuries on her breast following the attack.

  • Published:
2 teenagers reportedly beat up their friend and cut her breast with a blade play

A judge has granted bail to two teenagers alleged to have assaulted their friend.

(Platform Times)

A magistrate’s court in Lagos has arraigned two teenage girls, Sonia and Benita for assaulting their friend Oyinkansola who was reportedly cut on her breast with a razor.

The accused in a report by Punch News also flogged the victim with a cane, causing her to sustain injuries on her mouth, neck and hand.

As a result, the pair who denied attacking Oyinkansola with a blade has been slammed with two counts of assault.

2 teenagers reportedly beat up their friend and cut her breast with a blade play

Two teenage girls who reportedly beat up their friend have been made to see a judge.

(Latest Amebo)

 

ALSO READ: Man reportedly gets high after sucking milk from girlfriend's boobs

A judge who presided over the case has granted the accused bail opportunities in the sum of N50,000 each. They are to re-appear in court on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Enjoyment White garment prophet seen having fun with a female wedding...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Fighting For Daily Bread Sex worker gives it hard to man who...bullet

Related Articles

'Otapiapia' Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink
In India Man rapes malnourished 7-year-old girl
Bad Temper Uber driver stabs drunk passengers after one vomited in her car
Severe Punishment Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in their matrimonial bed [Graphic Photo]
Hook Up UNAAB student reportedly raped by man she met at a wedding party
Above The Law Soldier reportedly strips 'danfo' driver naked and here is why
Airport Drama Angry passenger slaps airline staff over cancelled flight
In Akwa Ibom Gunmen threaten to kill many people if they don't get what they want [Video]

Metro

Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girl
In South Africa Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girl
Bosch unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market
Bosch Company unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market
What Not To Do Your next taxi ride can be safe or wild - It all depends on you
NLC strike ruins couple's plan to get married
Wedding Disappointment NLC strike ruins couple's plan to get married [Video]
X
Advertisement