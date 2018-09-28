news

A magistrate’s court in Lagos has arraigned two teenage girls, Sonia and Benita for assaulting their friend Oyinkansola who was reportedly cut on her breast with a razor.

The accused in a report by Punch News also flogged the victim with a cane, causing her to sustain injuries on her mouth, neck and hand.

As a result, the pair who denied attacking Oyinkansola with a blade has been slammed with two counts of assault.

A judge who presided over the case has granted the accused bail opportunities in the sum of N50,000 each. They are to re-appear in court on Thursday, October 4, 2018.