2 Nigerians sentenced to prison for defrauding banks

In the United States of America, two Nigerians have been sentenced to prison following attempts to defraud several banks.

The pair, Olugboyega Akinloye Fasanya and Anthony Chidozie Ezike, are both 36 years old. They reportedly admitted to altering checks deposited in several banks.

This was done using counterfeit passports from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, says a report by Tampabay News.

According to more reports, Fasanya and Ezike, both of Yoruba and Igbo origins, deposited $1.2 million and withdrew about $487,000 before the fraud was detected.

Stephen Dambruch, a U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island has ordered the Nigerians to pay back the sums of $380,000 and $230,000 respectively to the banks defrauded.

This is to serve as restitution to the cheated institutions.

They are expected to be deported from the U.S as soon as they complete their 13-month jail term.

Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

The Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly apprehended three Yahoo Boys who specialize in love scams.

This is according to blogger, Linda Ikeji (LIB), who published on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The suspects, Sylvester Osolase, 30; Seyi Ajayi, 36 and Monday Mayaki, 37, were reportedly arrested a day before the report.

They were nabbed at River View Estate, Lagos, following an intel received by the EFCC.

LIB confirmed that the suspects have defrauded victims all over the world.

This was gathered in a confession which also revealed that the trio spend their ill-gotten gains on travelling the globe, acquiring luxury vehicles and paying house rent.

According to LIB, the suspects who were caught with "laptops, cars, mobile phones and incriminating documents" are expected to be arraigned in a court of law soon as investigations reach a conclusion.