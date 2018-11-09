Pulse.ng logo
2 Nigerians charged with criminal conspiracy after alleged scam

2 Nigerians studying abroad charged with criminal conspiracy after alleged scam of N13m

Two Nigerian students who visited Malaysia to study have been accused of scamming a former teacher.

  • Published:
A magistrate has denied two Nigerians bail following charges of criminal conspiracy.

(TVC)

Two Nigerians, Egwuasu Bernard Nnaemeka and Egwuasu Chimiezi Benjamin have been charged with criminal conspiracy after an alleged scam of N13 million.

The pair reportedly cheated a former teacher Nor Faizah Othman, a 48-year-old woman of the amount.

According to the New Straights Times (NST), the alleged scam occurred between April 21 and June 12, 2017.

The Nigerian duo are reportedly students studying in Malaysia where they have been arraigned.

NST confirms that the accused "were charged under Section 120(B)(1) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 411 of the same Act, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail and a fine."

ALSO READ: Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companies

During their arraignment presided by Nurunaim Abdullah a court magistrate, Egwuasu Bernard Nnaemeka and Egwuasu Chimiezi Benjamin pleaded not guilty to the charge read against them.

The pair who reportedly entered Malaysia for their studies in 2016, have been denied bail.

They have also been scheduled for a court date on Friday, November 23, 2018.

