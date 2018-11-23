Pulse.ng logo
2 mortuary attendants, 5 others arrested over missing corpse

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal, disclosed the arrests to newsmen while parading the suspects and others on Friday at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

  Published:
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal , play 2 mortuary attendants, 5 others arrested over missing corpse (Google)

The Police in Lagos have arrested seven persons working as mortuary and cemetery attendants over a missing corpse in their custody.

According to Edgal, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 the Command received a complaint from one Anthony Lawani, younger brother to one Mary Ehinlaiye, now deceased, aged 51 years.

The complainant said that the body parts of the deceased were sliced off by yet-to-be identified persons.

Based on the complaint, I directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID, Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the corpse of the deceased was deposited at St. Raphael’s Devine Mercy Specialist Hospital Mortuary along Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos for preservation.

“However, one Olusesi Owamade, aged 41 years, a mortuary attendant, with the approval of his supervisor, Michael Olusegun, aged 65 years, erroneously released the corpse to another family.

“When the relations of the deceased woman came for the release of the corpse for burial, it was nowhere to be found.

“At this juncture, it dawned on the mortuary attendants that they had released the corpse to the wrong persons.

“To recover the corpse, five grave diggers working at Sabo Cemetery, Ikorodu were contracted by the mortuary attendants to exhume the corpse for onward handover to its owners,” he said.

The police boss further said that the suspects conspired among themselves and dismembered the body of the deceased by cutting off the two wrists and heart for a yet-to-be determined reason.

“Investigation into this case is in progress, while efforts are on to arrest one of the grave diggers named Anifowoshe, who is currently at large.

“The case will be charged to court and case file forwarded to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were taken to the State CID, Panti, Yaba in preparation for arraignment.

