Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

2 men seize corpse from mortuary and demand N5m to release it

New Hustle 2 men seize corpse from mortuary and demand N5m to release it

The police have recovered a corpse seized by two men who stole it in order to collect a N5 million ransom.

  • Published:
2 men seize corpse from mortuary and demand N5m to release it play

Two men were found on the wrong side of the law for allegedly stealing a corpse from a morgue.

(Punch News)

Two men, Chukwudi Chukwu and Bethel Ibe, have been arrested by the police in Imo State for seizing a corpse from a mortuary and demanding a sum of N5 million to release it.

They reportedly reached out to the manager of the morgue, Bright Nwanshi, to demand the amount before the dead body can be claimed.

2 men seize corpse from mortuary and demand N5m to release it play After stealing a corpse from a mortuary, two men reportedly contacted the manager at the facility to demand money before it is released. (BBC)

 

Punch News confirms that they were paraded by the state police commissioner, Dasuki Galadanchi on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

“I present to you Chukwudi Chukwu and Bethel Ibe. These men broke into a mortuary in the Ikeduru LGA and abducted a female corpse.

“The suspects subsequently contacted the manager of Jesus Hospital Mortuary, Ikeduru Local Government Area and made a demand of N5m for the release of the corpse.

“We got wind of the crime and swooped on them. We arrested them in a forest and recovered the corpse,” says the police chief in a Punch News report.

ALSO READ: Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in hospital

2 men seize corpse from mortuary and demand N5m to release it play

A corpse stolen from a mortuary has been recovered in a forest.

(Getty Images)

 

According to reports, one of the suspects arrested used to work at the mortuary where the corpse was taken.

Following the arrest of the duo, the police visited a forest where the body was recovered.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Feeling Cheated Many years after marriage, wife discovers husband has 2...bullet
2 Mental Health Final year student commits suicidebullet
3 Disturbed Teen 14-year old boy rapes, murders 83-year old woman in USbullet

Related Articles

No Messing Around Suspected cultist stabs neighbour to death for calling her 'shaku-shaku'
Abuja Building Collapse Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster
The End 3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killed
Tragic Twist UNILAG final year student dies while trying to join the army
Evil World Pregnant woman has been found dead on a tree in Johannesburg
Heartless Father Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much
No Face Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in hospital
Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house

Metro

Kidnapped Zamfara Commissioner’s Wife, Children regain freedom
In Zamfara Midnight attack leaves 6 persons dead — Police
2 death row inmates among 219 that escaped Minna prison
In Lagos Man, 38, in court over alleged GCE forms scam
Woman who wrote book "How To Murder Your Husband" arrested for husband's death
"How To Murder Your Husband" Woman who wrote book arrested for husband's murder
Forte Oil Energy group launches new products aimed at prioritising customer convenience