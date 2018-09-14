2 men seize corpse from mortuary and demand N5m to release it

news

Two men, Chukwudi Chukwu and Bethel Ibe, have been arrested by the police in Imo State for seizing a corpse from a mortuary and demanding a sum of N5 million to release it.

They reportedly reached out to the manager of the morgue, Bright Nwanshi, to demand the amount before the dead body can be claimed.

Punch News confirms that they were paraded by the state police commissioner, Dasuki Galadanchi on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

“I present to you Chukwudi Chukwu and Bethel Ibe. These men broke into a mortuary in the Ikeduru LGA and abducted a female corpse.

“The suspects subsequently contacted the manager of Jesus Hospital Mortuary, Ikeduru Local Government Area and made a demand of N5m for the release of the corpse.

“We got wind of the crime and swooped on them. We arrested them in a forest and recovered the corpse,” says the police chief in a Punch News report.

According to reports, one of the suspects arrested used to work at the mortuary where the corpse was taken.

Following the arrest of the duo, the police visited a forest where the body was recovered.