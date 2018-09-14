2 men reportedly abduct and rape 19-yr-old girl in Imo

Two men accused of abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl, are helping the police to catch other members of their gang.
A post on IG confirms that the pair were arrested on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
They are reportedly the members of a gang of five who took the victim to an undisclosed location after she was kidnapped.
Fortunately, Ginikachukwu was able to be rescued unhurt.
The pair who reportedly confessed to having sex with the victim without consent are helping law enforcement in an investigation.