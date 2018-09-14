Pulse.ng logo
2 men reportedly abduct and rape 19-yr-old girl in Imo

2 men reportedly abduct and rape 19-yr-old girl in Imo

Two men accused of abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl, are helping the police to catch other members of their gang.

  • Published:
2 men reportedly abduct and rape 19-yr-old girl in Imo play

Two men from a five-man gang have been apprehended for raping a 19-year-old girl.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

The police in Imo State, have arrested two men, Onumajuru Victor, 20, and Chibike Chikere, 25, for raping a 19-year-old girl identified as Debora Ginikachukwu.

A post on IG confirms that the pair were arrested on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

2 men reportedly abduct and rape 19-yr-old girl in Imo play A 19-year-old girl who was abducted by a five-man gang was rescued unhurt but her captors reportedly forced her to have sex. (ilpopulista)

ALSO READ: 14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman

They are reportedly the members of a gang of five who took the victim to an undisclosed location after she was kidnapped.

Fortunately, Ginikachukwu was able to be rescued unhurt.

The pair who reportedly confessed to having sex with the victim without consent are helping law enforcement in an investigation.

