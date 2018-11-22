2 men in court over alleged cultism, possession of dangerous weapons

news

Two men, Adeniran Adewale and Adeniyi Iyanu, was on Thursday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged cultism and possession of dangerous weapons.

The accused, Adewale, 20 and Iyanu, 18, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of belonging to a secret cult and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, said the accused committed the offences with one other still at large on Nov.12 at Olokemeji, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said the accused confessed that they were members of a secret cult, “Aiye Confraternity’’.

He said that the accused were found with 15 live cartridges and four cutlasses.

The offences contravened Sections 64 and 430 (1) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Emmanuel Sumonu, counsel to Adewale and Mr Peter Ogunkile, counsel to Iyanu, urged the court to grant their clients bail in liberal term.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted each of the accused bail of N200, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 28.