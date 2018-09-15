Pulse.ng logo
2 killed, 70 cows rustled in Plateau

Gunmen killed two persons and rustled 70 cows in Turu village, Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, Police said on Saturday in Jos.

DSP Terna Tyopev, Plateau Police Command Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

“Yesterday, at about 7.p.m, Mr Ezekiel Dalyop of Turu village in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area, reported at our division in Vom, that three herders entrusted with 70 of his cattle got missing.

“We immediately swung into action and we were able to rescue one of the herders, 16 –year-old Bitrus Joseph.

“Our team of detectives later recovered the missing cattle.

“Unfortunately, in the process of rustling the cattle, two of the herders: Meshack Dalton, 14, and Pam Danjuma, 10, were killed.

“Their lifeless bodies were dumped in a bush at Dahool Bob village in Kuru District, ” he said.

Tyopev said that the dead bodies were recovered and deposited in the mortuary at the Vom Christian Hospital.

Tyopev advised owners of cattle in the state to desist from engaging underage persons to rear their animals, to avert reoccurrences of similar incident.

While we commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones, we are urging owners of cattle to employ the services of mature persons who can take care of the herds and as well as sense danger when it rear its head and seek for safety, “he advised.

The image maker said the command had intensified investigations with a view of arresting the perpetrators.

