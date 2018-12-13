Pulse.ng logo
2 die, others injure in cults’ rivalry clash in Ikorodu

Members of the cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternities, were said to have engaged each other in a fierce battle at Awobo and Shelewu areas of Igbogbo-Baiyeku, Ikorodu.

Police arrest 137 suspected cult members in Lagos play 2 die, others injure in cults’ rivalry clash in Ikorodu (Illustration) (Press )

Two persons were reportedly killed, while others sustained various degrees of injuries in violent clash between two rival cultic groups in a supremacy battle at Baiyeku, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clash, which caused commotion in the areas, was later put under control by the men of 63 Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Igbogbo-Baiyeku.

Narrating how it happened, Chief Saheed Aleje, the Baale of Baiyeku, told NAN that the fracas started around evening of Wednesday evening.

Aleje said that one person was reportedly killed at Awobo Estate, while the second person, a tipper driver, was also killed at Shelewu area.

“Immediately I heard about the incident, I quickly mobilised people in the community and informed the security agencies, the police, members of vigilance group and the locals, Onyabo, to come to the rescue.

“Since the boys started their fracas, we discovered that two persons have been killed, while others sustained various degrees of injuries,” Aleje said.

Another residence of the area, Mr Nurudeen Shonubi, said that if one fraternity lost a member, the opposite fraternity would want to retaliate the death of their member.

“This has made everyone the security man in the community,’’ told NAN.

He urged the residents and community leaders to synergise with the security agencies by providing useful information to them to get rid of the menace of cultism.

Shonubi also called on landlords to do a thorough assessment on their clients before taking them as tenants.

“The situation lingered till yesterday (Wednesday) night. We can no longer sleep with our eyes closed.

“Many shop owners and artisans who transact businesses late in the night are always at alert to ensure safety of their lives and property,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Sesan Oduolowu, a trader said probably the community belong to the territory of a particular fraternity.

“What I can’t tell for now is if the two persons that were killed during the fracas were from Aiye or Eiye.

“Many of the cult members from both groups were seriously injured during the fracas,” she said.

Confirming the incident to NAN, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said that the cult groups took advantage of a traditional festival going on at Igbogbo Baiyeku to unleash their mayhem.

Oti said that police quickly responded and arrested six people who had been taken to the state CID in Panti, Yaba for further investigations.

“Hoodlums took advantage of the traditional festival going on at Baiyeku, which led to cult rivalry clash.

“Six people have been arrested and taken to Panti, while further investigation is ongoing on the matter,” Oti said.

NAN also reports that about five cult members recently lost their lives at Odonla and Itele Village in Ikorodu during a cult clash between Eiye and Aiye confraternity.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

