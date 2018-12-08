Pulse.ng logo
2 die, 6 injured in Lagos/Ibadan Expressway accident

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in accident play Lagos/Ibadan Expressway accident (Channels Television)

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said two persons died while six others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident involving four vehicles near Kara Bridge on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Mr Akinbiyi Babatunde,  Public Relations Officer (PRO) of TRACE, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said that the incident happened at about 6.25am.

He explained that the four vehicles involved in the accident were a Mack tanker with registration number, APP-49 XS, a BMW saloon with registration number EPE-864 CN, qa Mitsubishi Canter bus with registration number KRD-935 XD, and a Toyota Carina with registration number GGE-883 AT.

Babatunde said that the tanker was trying to avoid a vehicle that drove against the traffic when it rammed into three other vehicles thereby resulting in the death of two persons while six other sustained injuries out of the nine people involved in the accident.

“The corpses of the two victims have deposited at the mortuary at  General Hospital, Lagos, while the injured were also taken to the intensive unit of the same hospital,” he said.

He, however, advised motorists to desist from driving against traffic to avoid accident.

Babatunde also said that TRACE, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were on ground to ease the free flow of traffic on the road. 

