2 Delta communities get transformers after 2 years in darkness

Mr Tega Onoyake, Chairman, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta has provided Ugborikoko and Urhumarho communities with 500KVA transformer each.

Inaugurating the projects on Thursday in Effurun, Onoyake said that they would help to galvanise economic development in the to communities that had been in without light for two years.

The chairman said that the initiative was part of his campaign promises.

“Recall that I came with the mindset of restoring the lost glory of Uvwie and heralding a new dawn in the local government area.

“I am happy that by the grace of the Almighty God, barely seven months in government, we have accomplished this great feat.

“With the installation of the transformer, life has been restored and businesses will begin to boom again.

“The inauguration commissioning has also given me the opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to pursuing my restoration agenda,” he said.

Onoyake urged the communities to ensure proper maintenance of the transformers and promised to provide more dividends of democracy to the people.

He also promised to ensure security of lives and property in his area.

Mr Willy Achubu, former Uvwie council chairman, who spoke on behalf of the Urhumarho community, assured that the transformer would be properly maintained.

He said that the transformer was estimated at cost ofN4 million.

Mrs Evelyn Oboro, member representing the people of Sapele/Okpe and Uvwie Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,

at the ceremony, commended Onoyake for the initiative.

“The people who are here, the petty traders, the barbing saloon, tailoring shops, people who need light to refrigerate drinks will enjoy the services of this transformer,” she said.