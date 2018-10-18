2,000 pupils join Dettol in celebrating Global Handwashing Day 2018

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Committed to spreading awareness on the importance of hand hygiene amongst children, Dettol Nigeria celebrated the 2018 Global Handwashing Day with a unique concept of a symbolic handwashing relay involving 2,569 Nigerian school children who were joined by dignitaries from the Federal Ministries of Health and Women Affairs.

During the hand washing relay which took place at L.E.A Model Primary School Maitama, Abuja, children were taught simple steps of handwashing and the fact that they must wash their hands with soap as often as possible in a day. School children drawn from 7 public and private schools from across various LGAs of the FCT participated in the hand wash relay.

The event was witnessed by Mr. Fubara Chuku, National Coordinator Food Safety and Quality Programme, who represented the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole. Other attendees include Mrs. Jumai Muhammed, Director, Child Development, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, who represented the Minister Of Women Affairs, Katherine Arron Rengkwar Headmistress of L.E.A Model Primary School, Maitama, as well as senior executives of RB.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram stated that “Dettol has been the trusted champion for good health and hygiene for over 50 years in Nigeria, and we believe that it is important to inculcate good habits such as proper handwashing at an early age. A simple act of washing hands with soap can prevent illnesses and arrest diarrhoea related deaths. This is why we are continuing with the tradition of driving habit change, and provision of needed infrastructure.

Dettol has provided handwashing sites and educated over 7 million children, parents and teachers about the importance of handwashing through the School Hygiene Program, which is a mass education program about proper handwashing and hygiene habits,” he added.

The Global Handwashing Day was launched globally on the 15th of October, 2008 to emphasise the importance of a simple act of hand-washing with soap, and drive habit change, particularly among children who are considered as the most effective agents of change in society.

For several years, Dettol has been running health and hygiene programmes across Nigeria focusing on about 1 million new mothers every year who are educated on good hygiene practices through the outreaches in public hospitals and clinics.

