180 Shawarma lovers hospitalised for eating favourite snack

180 lovers of Shawarma hospitalised for eating favourite snack

The allegation of food poisoning from chicken shawarma was confirmed by a medical authority on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

  • Published:
180 Shawarma lovers hospitalised for eating favourite snack play

Shawarma lovers sought medical attention days after eating what is believed to be tainted chicken shawarma in Siberian region of Tuva, Russia.

(Grabhouse)

At least, 180 individuals, who enjoy eating popular snack, shawarma, have landed in the hospital in Siberia, Russia.

According to reports, the shawarma lovers sought medical attention days after eating what is believed to be tainted chicken shawarma in Siberian region of Tuva, Russia.

The allegation of food poisoning was confirmed by a medical authority on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

“The food-poisoning outbreak is believed to have been caused by the meat,” a spokeswoman for the local branch of the federal Health Ministry told newsmen.

We use healthier options. play

We use healthier options.

(Unilever foodsolutions.)

ALSO READ: The riskiest foods that can easily make you sick

The spokeswoman also advised against eating fast-food, and urged people to eat healthily.

No need for alarm

Media reports also noted that at 100 people, who were hospitalised and diagnosed for food poisoning after eating the chicken shawarma, had recovered and have been allowed to return to their various lives.

In India, 23-year-old Pradnya Survase had reportedly brought snake poison to a party purposely to place in food for her husband and other in-laws for allegedly mocking her dark skin and cooking skills for years.

Five out of 88 people she poisoned at a house party organised by one of her relatives reportedly died.

