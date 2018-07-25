180 Shawarma lovers hospitalised for eating favourite snack

news

At least, 180 individuals, who enjoy eating popular snack, shawarma, have landed in the hospital in Siberia, Russia.

According to reports, the shawarma lovers sought medical attention days after eating what is believed to be tainted chicken shawarma in Siberian region of Tuva, Russia.

The allegation of food poisoning was confirmed by a medical authority on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

“The food-poisoning outbreak is believed to have been caused by the meat,” a spokeswoman for the local branch of the federal Health Ministry told newsmen.

The spokeswoman also advised against eating fast-food, and urged people to eat healthily.

No need for alarm

Media reports also noted that at 100 people, who were hospitalised and diagnosed for food poisoning after eating the chicken shawarma, had recovered and have been allowed to return to their various lives.

