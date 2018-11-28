news

In Northern Nigeria, betrothal is still alive and kicking, just as child marriage. As such, the general acceptance of the practice will make it less outrageous when you read that a 16-year-old boy named Idrisu Muhammadu from Evutagi village, Katcha Local Government Area, Niger State has been arrested for killing a girl he thought would be given to him as a wife.

In Northern Nigeria, betrothal is still alive and kicking, just as child marriage. As such, the general acceptance of the practice will make it less outrageous when you read that a 16-year-old boy named Idrisu Muhammadu from Evutagi village, Katcha Local Government Area, Niger State has been arrested for killing a girl he thought would be given to him as a wife.

According to Northern City News, the major problem was that the girl, named Fatima Isah was having an affair with his brother. He has also confessed to threatening to kill her if he wasn’t allowed to marry her.

Fatima was also due to marry another man entirely after her father, Isah Evutagi gave her hand in marriage to another man.

Apparently, Isah Evutagi also knew about the threats from Muhammadu to Fatima and he reported them to the Police three years ago.

Muhammadu has however told Punch that, “I told my brother to leave Fatimah for me because I planned to marry her, but he would not listen to me and he kept on seeing her until one day, I lost my temper and killed her.

“Look at what it has resulted to; I am now a murderer. I am going to spend all my life in jail from the age of 16; it is unfortunate.”

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, has revealed that the suspect has confessed to his crimes, claiming he killed his victim with a cutlass. He also confessed to threatening her before then.

The suspect is due to be arraigned in court after investigation.