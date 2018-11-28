Pulse.ng logo
16-yr-old kills his crush for cheating on him with his brother

16-yr-old confesses to killing his girlfriend for cheating on him with his brother

He killed her with a cutlass and confesses that he had earlier warned her of the consequences of not marrying him.

  • Published:
16-yr-old kills with machete his crush for dating his brother play

16-yr-old Idrisu Muhammadu kills with machete his crush for dating his brother

(iStock)

Relationships can get complicated, but killing each other will never help anybody. Pulse recently reported the case of a Lawyer who stabbed her husband in his sleep before cutting off his penis just before the case of a woman who stabbed her husband and poisoned her children before killing herself in Benue.

In Northern Nigeria, betrothal is still alive and kicking, just as child marriage. As such, the general acceptance of the practice will make it less outrageous when you read that a 16-year-old boy named Idrisu Muhammadu from Evutagi village, Katcha Local Government Area, Niger State has been arrested for killing a girl he thought would be given to him as a wife.

16-yr-old kills with machete his crush for dating his brother play

16-yr-old Idrisu Muhammadu

(Punch)

 

According to Northern City News, the major problem was that the girl, named Fatima Isah was having an affair with his brother. He has also confessed to threatening to kill her if he wasn’t allowed to marry her. 

Fatima was also due to marry another man entirely after her father, Isah Evutagi gave her hand in marriage to another man.

ALSO READ: Christian couple cast witchcraft out of stranded owl before burning it (Video)

Apparently, Isah Evutagi also knew about the threats from Muhammadu to Fatima and he reported them to the Police three years ago.

Muhammadu has however told Punch that, “I told my brother to leave Fatimah for me because I planned to marry her, but he would not listen to me and he kept on seeing her until one day, I lost my temper and killed her.

“Look at what it has resulted to; I am now a murderer. I am going to spend all my life in jail from the age of 16; it is unfortunate.”

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, has revealed that the suspect has confessed to his crimes, claiming he killed his victim with a cutlass. He also confessed to threatening her before then.

The suspect is due to be arraigned in court after investigation.

