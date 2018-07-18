Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment

Abusing Her Innocence 14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment

A 66-year-old lift operator is one of seventeen men who raped a 14-yr-old girl in India.

  • Published:
14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment play

Child rape is not excluded from a list of sexual assault recorded in India.

(BuzzFeed)

In India, a total of 17 men have reportedly raped a teenager at a Chennai building where she lives. She is reportedly 14 years old.

According to CNN, one of the persons to have sexually assaulted the teen is a 66-year-old lift operator.

S. Rajendran the deputy commissioner of police for Chennai's Kilpauk district confirmed that the rape incidents began since January.

14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment play

Five men reportedly raped a teen under 24 hours in a similar case of sexual abuse against women.

(STER Initiative)

 

Some of the men who raped the girl are described as  security and facilities personnel. A sedative was administered on the victim who also has hearing disabilty.

She was reportedly violated in a generator house located in the Chennai building.

The suspects have been arrested according to a CNN report.

In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs

In just 24 hours, a 14-year-old girl was raped twice by two different groups in India's Madhya Pradesh state.

The Hindustan Times reported that five men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape which occurred on Friday, July 6, 2018.

14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment play

A lady who was raped at the age of 14 wants Nigeria to improve its laws in order to discourage potential rapists.

(Chronicle)

 

A complaint was made by her family at the Kundipura Police Station the following day reports gathered.

The victim was reportedly found "wandering in a disoriented state in Mahua Tola area on July 8" a police spokesperson Niraj Soni confirmed in the report.

According to more reports, a 22-year-old man Mohit Bharadwaj had successfully persuaded her to ride with him on a motorbike to the residence of an accomplice Rahul Bhonde.

In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs play

India is ranked the most dangerous country in the world for women according to The Washington Post.

(AFP/File)

 

ALSO READ: Rape victim regrets collecting N2000 to keep quiet about sexual assault

Both men jointly raped her in the report by the Hindustan Times but it did not end there for the teen who later ran into three other men, Bunty Bhalavi (23), Ankit Raghuvanshi (25) and Amit Vishwakarma (21).

All numbering in five, the suspects have been charged with various offences including gang rape, wrongful confinement and kidnapping.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to...bullet
2 Harry Uzoka's Death Suspect says he killed Nigerian model in self-defensebullet
3 SoftTalk Messenger Japan-based Nigerian developer to Unveil...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Court sends okada man to kirikiri prisons over alleged rape of minor
Crook! Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back
Supernatural GPS Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house
Madness In Practice SA man on the run after burning pregnant girlfriend with bar heater
Hoping To Live Survival of female corps member in doubt after 15 men raped her at lodge
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Used & Dumped SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her pregnant
Wrong Decision Rape victim regrets collecting N2000 to keep quiet about sexual assault

Metro

Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children like a 'rabbit'
Man beaten for stealing bibles
Holy Thief Man beaten for stealing bibles
Plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum disappears after buttocks enlargement patient dies
Guilty Conscience Plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum disappears after buttocks enlargement patient dies
Glo makes top 4 most admired African brands
Glo Compny makes top 4 most admired African brands