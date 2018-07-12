news

In just 24 hours, a 14-year-old girl was raped twice by two different groups in India's Madhya Pradesh state.

The Hindustan Times reported that five men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape which occurred on Friday, July 6, 2018.

A complaint was made by her family at the Kundipura Police Station the following day reports gathered.

The victim was reportedly found "wandering in a disoriented state in Mahua Tola area on July 8" a police spokesperson Niraj Soni confirmed in the report.

According to more reports, a 22-year-old man Mohit Bharadwaj had successfully persuaded her to ride with him on a motorbike to the residence of an accomplice Rahul Bhonde.

Both men jointly raped her in the report by the Hindustan Times but it did not end there for the teen who later ran into three other men, Bunty Bhalavi (23), Ankit Raghuvanshi (25) and Amit Vishwakarma (21).

All numbering in five, the suspects have been charged with various offences including gang rape, wrongful confinement and kidnapping.