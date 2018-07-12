Pulse.ng logo
In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs

Five men have been arrested for their roles sexually abusing a teenage girl. She was raped twice in 24 hours.

  • Published:
Five men reportedly raped a teen under 24 hours.

(STER Initiative)

In just 24 hours, a 14-year-old girl was raped twice by two different groups in India's Madhya Pradesh state.

The Hindustan Times reported that five men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape which occurred on Friday, July 6, 2018.

A lady who was raped at the age of 14 wants Nigeria to improve its laws in order to discourage potential rapists.

(Chronicle)

 

A complaint was made by her family at the Kundipura Police Station the following day reports gathered.

The victim was reportedly found "wandering in a disoriented state in Mahua Tola area on July 8" a police spokesperson Niraj Soni confirmed in the report.

According to more reports, a 22-year-old man Mohit Bharadwaj had successfully persuaded her to ride with him on a motorbike to the residence of an accomplice Rahul Bhonde.

India is ranked the most dangerous country in the world for women according to The Washington Post.

(AFP/File)

ALSO READ: Rape victim regrets collecting N2000 to keep quiet about sexual assault

Both men jointly raped her in the report by the Hindustan Times but it did not end there for the teen who later ran into three other men, Bunty Bhalavi (23), Ankit Raghuvanshi (25) and Amit Vishwakarma (21).

All numbering in five, the suspects have been charged with various offences including gang rape, wrongful confinement and kidnapping.

