11-yr-old boy shoots his grandma and himself over house chores

11-yr-old boy shoots his grandmother over household chores and commits suicide

The boy had shown no prior signs of violence.

  • Published:
A few days ago, in the morning, an 11-year-old boy as ordered to clean up his room by his grandmother, Yvonne Woodard and her husband, Doyle Herbert Litchfield, Arizona, USA.

Sgt Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the boy had been asked to clean his room a couple times but he was being stubborn about it. Then the unthinkable happened…

According to ABC NEWS, around 5 pm while the old couple was watching television, the boy came up behind them, carrying his Mr. Herbert’s gun and shot his 65-year old grandmother in the back of the head, then ran off.

Mr. Herbert, still shocked ran after him, but could not catch him. He then came back to care for his wife only to hear the boy’s footsteps behind him. When he turned back, he heard another gunshot, the boy had killed himself. Herbert called emergency services but the sad deed had been done.

Herbert says himself and his wife had full custody of the boy and he never showed previous signs of violence. Maricopa County Sheriff Office says, “In the preliminary stages of this investigation there had been no previous signs that the grandson might harm someone or himself and there was no cause for concern prior to this event.”

Investigations are ongoing.

