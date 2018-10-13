Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers

11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers

A mother has been exposed to an unbearable pain after losing her son to a tragic event at his school. An eyewitness says he stepped on a live wire.

  • Published:
11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

Sunday Okon, an 11-year-old student of a secondary school in Calabar has reportedly been electrocuted while running away from his school teachers.

According to reports, he unknowingly stepped on a live wire during closing hours at the learning center. The school teachers reportedly insisted on having every student on the premises to pick litters before heading home.

11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers play

The deceased Sunday Okon is the only male child in his family.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Okon died in the rush to avoid getting whipped by dreaded tutors. An eyewitness identified as Paul confirms the incident to Calabar Reporters.

“We were asked to come out and pick up pieces of papers and dirts littered around the school compound. The teachers were flogging us and it triggered fear and everyone was running.

"Unknown to the boy, there was a high tension wire resting on a the ground at the far end of the school. He mistakenly stepped on it and got roasted.

"We that saw him started shouting and calling the teachers to at least call the PHEDC, but everyone said they don’t have airtime – if they’d called on time for the NEPA people to switch off their light, the boy wouldn’t have died.

"Everyone was afraid to touch him, even the teachers that inadvertently caused the death. It was later, a group of people came and used wood to remove him and he was already dead."

ALSO READ: Man bent on suicide ignores the plea of Omega Power Ministry's G.O

More reports confirms that the deceased is the only son of mother Happiness Sunday Okon, also a widow. She lost her husband in the year 2011.

Since then, she has been saddled with the responsibility of providing for her kids by herself.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another...bullet
2 Sad Story Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3...bullet
3 Power Drunk Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Alizee 'I never witnessed any violence between my madam and the husband' says housekeeper
Untimely Death Corps member dies a month before passing out from NYSC
Victor AD Singer and crew nearly killed by armed robbers on his way to concert
In Rivers State UPTH staff reportedly arrested for removing eyes of 18-mth-old baby
Killed By Own Pet Ghanaian man reportedly strangled to death by his python
Police Brutality 36-year old American-born Nigerian, Chinedu Okobi killed with a stun gun by American Police
NSCDC confirms 19 persons dead in Abia pipelines fire

Metro

U.S.-based Nigerian performs heart surgeries for 200 indigent Nigerians
Govt workers reportedly attack Lagos residents with machetes
Govt workers reportedly attack Lagos residents with machetes [Video]
Corpse of UNIJOS undergraduate found in Plateau stream
Corpse of UNIJOS undergraduate reportedly found in dirty stream
Wasiu’s story: The mobile cafe
Wasiu’s story: The mobile cafe
X
Advertisement