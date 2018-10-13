news

Sunday Okon, an 11-year-old student of a secondary school in Calabar has reportedly been electrocuted while running away from his school teachers.

According to reports, he unknowingly stepped on a live wire during closing hours at the learning center. The school teachers reportedly insisted on having every student on the premises to pick litters before heading home.

Okon died in the rush to avoid getting whipped by dreaded tutors. An eyewitness identified as Paul confirms the incident to Calabar Reporters.

“We were asked to come out and pick up pieces of papers and dirts littered around the school compound. The teachers were flogging us and it triggered fear and everyone was running.

"Unknown to the boy, there was a high tension wire resting on a the ground at the far end of the school. He mistakenly stepped on it and got roasted.



"We that saw him started shouting and calling the teachers to at least call the PHEDC, but everyone said they don’t have airtime – if they’d called on time for the NEPA people to switch off their light, the boy wouldn’t have died.

"Everyone was afraid to touch him, even the teachers that inadvertently caused the death. It was later, a group of people came and used wood to remove him and he was already dead."

More reports confirms that the deceased is the only son of mother Happiness Sunday Okon, also a widow. She lost her husband in the year 2011.

Since then, she has been saddled with the responsibility of providing for her kids by herself.