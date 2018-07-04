11 winners emerge in Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo

Pulse.ng logo
11 winners emerge in Star Lager United We Shine Millionaires Promo

Star Lager 11 winners emerge in beer brand's 'United We Shine Millionaires Promo'

Apart from the millionaires that have emerged so far, over three thousand Nigerians have won instant airtime recharge.

  Published:
Over two thousand winners, including 11 millionaires have emerged in the Star Lager ‘United We Shine Millionaires Promo’ which was launched on June 15th 2018 for only consumers above the legal drinking age.

Among the winners are Kelvin Baita and Jackson Ukim who were among the 11 people that won One Million Naira each from the promotion and were presented with their cheques on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 at a Star Gala event held in Abuja. 

Anayo Aniogbe, couldn’t hide his delight as he described how lucky he felt to have won a million naira in the promo.

This all feels like a dream and I am extremely happy to be this lucky today. I love drinking Star Lager and wasn’t even expecting to win anything, but getting a reward like this for a beer I love is like the best feeling ever. I am grateful that Star has chosen to reward consumers this way.

Apart from the millionaires that have emerged so far, over three thousand Nigerians have won instant airtime recharge, while over twenty consumers have claimed ten thousand naira (N10,000) instant cash since the kick off of the promo.

The United We Shine promo which runs for 8 weeks from June to August, will have 5 lucky Nigerians winning the mega dream cash of Ten (10) Million Naira each, 5 consumers to win five million naira each, while nine people will win two million each.

Speaking at the Abuja Star Gala prize presentation event, Victor Uzondu, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Abuja said,

Star Lager is always glad to put a smile on the faces of millions of Nigerians as we’ve done today in the United We Shine Millionaires Promo. We are now looking forward to rewarding even hundreds more consumers across the entire country, giving people the opportunity to win big and shine bright with Star Lager.”

To participate in the promo, consumers (only above 18 years) are expected to look under the crown cork of the Super Eagles special edition bottles of Star Lager, where they’ll see a 7-digit winning code which is redeemed via a USSD dial of *566*20#. The Promo runs from June 15th, 2018 to August 15th,  2018, and Millionaire winners will be awarded their prizes weekly.

 

